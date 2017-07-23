Democrats open to single-payer health insurance, a party leader says

By TJH

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic Party will consider proposing a single-payer health insurance system, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said.

“We’re going to look at broader things [for the nation’s health care system.] Single-payer is one of them,” Schumer said to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday.

The top Democrat in the Senate added that single-payer is among a number of health insurance options.

“Many things are on the table,” Schumer said. “Medicare for people above 55 is on the table. A buy-in to Medicare is on the table. Buy-in to Medicaid is on the table.”

