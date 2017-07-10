Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer

By TJH

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Monday on “Good Morning America” that “no information was received that was meaningful or helpful” during Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in the days after his father clinched the Republican presidential nomination.

“There’s no evidence of collusion” between Trump associates and Russia in the campaign, Conway added.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed Conway on the fact that Trump Jr. went to the meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya on June 9, 2016, expecting to be given information damaging to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president.

“Isn’t that at minimum an attempt at collusion?” Stephanopoulos said.

“Are you saying there’s evidence of collusion because everybody is trying to convert wishful thinking into hard evidence and haven’t been able to do that?” Conway replied.

Trump Jr. along with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with Veselnitskaya, a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin, at Trump Tower.

“I was asked to have a meeting by an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign,” Trump Jr. said in a statement received by ABC News. “I was not told her name prior to the meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to attend, but told them nothing of the substance.

“We had a meeting in June 2016. After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton.

“Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information,” Trump Jr. said.

