Congresswoman Maxine Waters reaffirms 'impeach Trump' mission during BET ceremony

By TJH

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET(WASHINGTON) — Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., offered a thorough response to all the attention she’s received in her very public battle against President Trump at BET’s “Black Girls Rock!” celebration on Saturday night.

Waters is known for her candid and direct remarks, recently saying that she is working to “impeach” the president and proudly proclaiming that she’s “a strong Black woman” in a broadcast interview, and she brought the same fiery soundbites to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center as she received her “social humanitarian” honor.

After taking a moment to share her admiration for her peers, the Waters said that if not for the “love and respect” shown to her by other black women, her Republican counterparts would “have me believe I’m too black, I’m too confrontational, that I’m too disrespectful of them.”

She also doubled down on her calls for impeachment.

“Not only will we resist you, we will impeach you, Donald Trump” she said to an enthusiastic crowd.

What started off as a simple acceptance speech with thank yous and admonishments of self-love ended in a rallying cry to “reclaim” lost time as the recent social media sensation extended her advice to the young people who have dubbed her “Aunty Maxine”.

“I love it,” said Waters speaking about the new name given by the millennials who’ve “adopted” her.

Though the Missouri-born politician made sure to thank her peers, she also made mention of the mission she set out on after Election Day.

“Whether it’s the president of the United States of America or anybody in his cabinet, we will say to them ‘we will resist you.’ We will not allow you to damage this country in the way that you’re doing,” she said as she gripped her award.

The acceptance speech ended with a roar of applause as Waters shouted her now-famous words from her questioning of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a House committee meeting: “reclaiming my time.”

“Black Girls Rock!” will air August 22 on BET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics