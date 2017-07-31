Christie confronts heckler at baseball game: 'You're a big shot'

By Kelly Terez

Mike Stobe/Getty Images(MILWAUKEE) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on video confronting a heckler at a baseball game on Sunday.

The governor, seen clutching a basket of nachos at the Brewers-Cubs game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, got in the face of the Cubs fan and called him a “big shot” before walking away.

ABC affiliate WISN-TV, which caught the encounter on video, reports the man, Brad Joseph, yelled at Christie and called him a hypocrite.

“He turned around back towards me and got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute,” he said to WISN-TV. “[He] was yelling at me. First he told me, ‘Why don’t you have another beer?’ which I thought was a decent come back, and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy.”

Christie’s son, Andrew, works for the Brewers.

The governor, who holds the record for the lowest approval rating in the state of New Jersey, was booed by Mets fans in Citi Field earlier this month when he caught a foul ball.

