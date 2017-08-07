Chicago to file lawsuit against Justice Department over sanctuary cities threat

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — The city of Chicago has announced an intention to file suit against the U.S. Justice Department after the Trump administration threatened to withhold federal grant money to so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Chicago Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel, who is expected to file the federal lawsuit on Monday morning, said the city will ask the court to declare the actions of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, “unlawful.”

“We are also asking the court to declare Chicago and its welcoming city ordinance in compliance with all valid and applicable federal laws,” Siskel said Sunday.

The Justice Department’s new plan announced last week is seen as a way to force cities that shelter undocumented immigrants to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Chicago will become the first city to file a lawsuit over the issue. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Sunday he is “confident” Chicago would not be the last city to do so.

“You cannot coerce the city of Chicago off of its values,” he said. “It’s not possible.”

