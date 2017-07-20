CBO estimates 22 million would lose insurance in a decade under GOP health care bill

By Louis Milman

Credit: Architect of the Capitol(WASHINGTON) — The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the most recent version of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare would cut the deficit by $420 billion over the next decade — although 15 million people would lose their health insurance by 2018.

The estimate indicated that 22 million less people will be insured 10 years from now than would be insured under current law.

The CBO posted its latest analysis early Thursday afternoon after the Senate Budget Committee posted the GOP’s latest tweaks to its health care plan.

Even before the score was posted on Thursday, Democrats mocked Republicans for having “a new plan every day.”

“We have now the plan-of-the-day that’s put in front of us,” Rep. Richard Neal, the ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said today. “I don’t know how CBO has time to do anything else but score plans on a daily basis.”

On Wednesday, the CBO projected that the GOP’s “repeal-only” measure would cut the deficit by $473 billion over 10 years, but would result in an estimated 32 million more uninsured Americans by 2026, including 17 million more in 2018 alone.

Source:: Politics