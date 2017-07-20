By the numbers: President Trump’s first six months

By Jeanette Torres

The White House(WASHINGTON) — Thursday marks President Trump’s 182nd day in office, capping six-months since he was inaugurated.

While reporters don’t catch wind of every meeting Trump holds, the daily guidance that the White House releases on the president’s schedule often shows more depth than President Obama’s schedule regularly revealed. Trump frequently releases information on not just events open to the White House press pool, but also his closed events — even mundane appointments with his chief of staff or meals with officials and lawmakers, the most common dining companion being Vice President Mike Pence, who has broken bread with the president at least 20 times.

24

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has had 24 noticed meetings with the president, the most of any confirmed administration official. So the former Exxon CEO may be Trump’s favorite cabinet secretary, or they simply have a lot of pressing diplomatic concerns to talk about.

41

The president has held at least 41 meetings with members of Congress, including at least 14 on health care reform. The reality is likely far higher, as lawmakers frequently accept invitations or visit privately. Trump has even held a few meetings with Democrats, including Rep. Elijah Cummings, another with the Congressional Black Caucus, and senators from both parties for cocktails and a performance from the U.S. Army Chorus and U.S. Marine Chamber Orchestra.

42

Trump has signed 42 pieces of legislation, including 19 resolutions and 23 laws, even though Republicans have been blasted as a do-nothing Congress since health care repeal still has not reached the Resolute Desk for the president’s signature.

3

During his first 100 days, Trump did not take an international trip. But in the interim, he has made three trips abroad, touching down in eight countries: Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium, Italy, Vatican City, Poland, Germany and France. The president has also traveled across the United States for five campaign rallies, and has a sixth planned in Youngstown, Ohio next week on July 25. He’s also taken 11 trips to Mar-A-Lago and Bedminster, New Jersey, and spent one weekend at Camp David.

Air Travel: 59 flights on Marine One; 52 flights on AF1 across 20 total missions on Air Force One.



36

Trump’s six-month job approval is the worst of any president ever in polling, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll. Thirty-six percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, down six points from his 100-day mark, which also marked a record low. The previous president closest to this level at or near six months was Gerald Ford, at 39 percent, in February 1975.

37

Thirty-seven is the number of days on which Trump has visited one of his golf courses (20.3 percent). The White House does not regularly read out Trump’s golf partners, or even if he’s hit any balls, though aides often detail his official business he conducts from the club, such as phone calls with foreign leaders.

102

President Trump has never been shy about using the phone, and he’s communicated on 102 occasions with foreign leaders. British Prime Minister Theresa May and the president have spoken at least eight times on the phone, including several calls after terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom.

47

The president has had 47 bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, including one formal bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

6

This figure represents the number of encounters the president had with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Beyond the July 7 bilateral meeting, Trump has had at least two other one-on-one encounters with Putin in person at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and the duo have exchanged words on three phone calls.

13

Trump has held just one solo news conference — when he announced his labor nominee. In addition to that solo press conference, Trump has taken questions at 12 joint news conferences with foreign leaders, pushing his total to 13. Trump is behind the pace of President Obama, who held a whopping 42 news conferences during his first year in office, including five solo newsers.

58

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has conducted 58 on-camera press briefings, although he has held just one so far in July as the White House has shifted its communications strategy off-camera.

1

Trump has been called upon as Consoler-in-Chief in the aftermath of gun violence once, after a gunman targeted a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia on June 14, which was also the president’s birthday. The president spoke from the Diplomatic Room, telling a national audience, “We may have our differences, but we do well, in times like these, to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because, above all, they love our country. We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans, that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace, and that we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good.” President Obama first spoke in the wake of a mass shooting on Nov. 5, 2009 after the Fort Hood shooting.

0

The number of town hall meetings the president has held.

1279

The number of days left in Trump’s first term.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics