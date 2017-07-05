Auschwitz Memorial condemns Rep. Higgins' gas chamber video: 'It's not a stage'

By Jeanette Torres

US Congress(WASHINGTON) — Congressman Clay Higgins was criticized Tuesday by officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, after the Louisiana Republican posted to YouTube a five-minute video he narrated from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi death camp.

“A great sense of dread comes over you in this place,” Higgins, who serves on the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, says in the video. “Man’s inhumanity to man can be quite shocking.”

In another part of the video, the former law enforcement officer says, “The world’s a smaller place now than it was in World War II. The United States is more accessible to terror like this, horror like this. It’s hard to walk away from the gas chambers and ovens without a very sober feeling of commitment — unwavering commitment — to make damn sure that the United States of America is protected from the evils of the world.”

Also in the video, shot at the Nazi death camp in Poland, Higgins says the gas chamber killings took only about 20 minutes and show why the U.S. military “must be invincible.”

In response to the video, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum tweeted that the decision to film inside a former gas chamber was inappropriate.

“Everyone has the right to personal reflections,” read the first tweet. “However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It’s not a stage.”

A subsequent tweet included a photo of a plaque at Auschwitz which reads, “You are in a building where the SS murdered thousands of people. Please maintain silence here: remember their suffering and show respect for their memory.”

This is what all visitors see at the entrance to the building where first homicidal gas chambers of Auschwitz was created by the SS. pic.twitter.com/6Mm5gTkfSl — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

As of Tuesday night, Higgins had not yet publicly commented on criticism to the video. ABC News has contacted Higgins’ office for comment.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Politics