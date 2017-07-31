Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

By Kelly Terez

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — (WASHINGTON) — White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his position after submitting his resignation Monday, ABC News has learned.

The news comes only days after Scaramucci’s hiring earlier this month. Since then, the White House has faced the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

A day prior to Priebus’ announced departure last week, Scaramucci made headlines for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of the chief of staff to a reporter with The New Yorker.

Sources inside the White House told ABC News that Scaramucci offered his resignation Monday morning to newly sworn-in Chief of Staff John Kelly with a request to be redeployed as chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank of the United States to allow Kelly to assert his leadership inside the West Wing.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Scaramucci’s departure in a statement after the news broke.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” the statement reads.

Scaramucci’s role only began formally last Wednesday, July 26.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.



