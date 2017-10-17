Tuesday , 17 October 2017
side

Xi Jinping's Power Plays Set the Stage for a Long Encore

China’s president is likely to emerge from a Communist Party congress that starts Wednesday with all of the allies and authority he needs to monopolize decision making for the next five years. But will he step down in 2022?

Source:: World News

Check Also

Xi Jinping's Power Plays Set the Stage for a Long Encore

The Australian government returned coal to the heart of its energy policy, after blaming blackouts …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio