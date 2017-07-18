Woman in Short Skirt Sparks Debate, and Arrest, in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s police detained a woman for appearing in public wearing a short skirt and a cropped top, a violation of the country’s strict dress code, state media said on Tuesday.
