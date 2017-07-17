With 'El Chapo' Gone, Violence Soars in Fight for Control of Cartel

The extradition of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, Mexico’s long-dominant drug lord, has led to an explosion of violence in his home state of Sinaloa, the birthplace of the country’s narcotics industry.
Source:: World News
The extradition of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, Mexico’s long-dominant drug lord, has led to an explosion of violence in his home state of Sinaloa, the birthplace of the country’s narcotics industry.
Source:: World News
The European Union is set to target 16 Syrian scientists and military officers in a …