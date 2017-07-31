Monday , 31 July 2017

White House Looks at Scaling Back Military Presence in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump and his advisers are exploring their options amid Mr. Trump’s reservations about sending more troops to Afghanistan without a clear strategy, officials familiar with the matter said.

Source:: World News

Check Also

White House Looks at Scaling Back Military Presence in Afghanistan

Deadly protests flared across Venezuela as President Nicolás Maduro’s supporters voted Sunday for a new …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio