Friday , 11 August 2017

WeChat, Weibo Among Targets in China Cybersecurity Probe

China’s internet regulator is investigating whether some of the country’s biggest social-media platforms violated a new cybersecurity law by hosting content including “violent terrorism, fake rumors and pornography.”

Source:: World News

Check Also

WeChat, Weibo Among Targets in China Cybersecurity Probe

President Donald Trump said his pledge this week to bring “fire and fury” against North …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio