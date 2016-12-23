Friday , 23 December 2016
Vladimir Putin Claims U.S. Democratic Party Ignored Systemic Problems

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. Democratic Party of attempting to blame its recent failure in the presidential election on “external factors” and that it had ignored systemic problems.

