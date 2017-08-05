Venezuela's New Assembly Fires Attorney General Ortega

Venezuela’s new all-powerful Constituent Assembly swiftly moved on its pledge to stamp out dissent, removing Attorney General Luisa Ortega from office in their first session Saturday.
Source:: World News
Venezuela’s new all-powerful Constituent Assembly swiftly moved on its pledge to stamp out dissent, removing Attorney General Luisa Ortega from office in their first session Saturday.
Source:: World News
The New Jersey building project that drew a federal subpoena for presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s …