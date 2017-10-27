Friday , 27 October 2017
Venezuela State Oil Company Says It Is Making Bond Payment

Venezuela’s cash-strapped state oil company said it would make an $842 million bond payment in a bid to quell default fears as the energy giant struggles with falling crude production and a punishing economic crisis.

Source:: World News

