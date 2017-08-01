Tuesday , 1 August 2017

Venezuela Opposition Leaders Taken From Homes

Dozens of intelligence officers dragged out two opposition leaders from homes, a day after President Nicolás Maduro threatened to imprison his adversaries amid controversial election results. Their whereabouts were unknown.

