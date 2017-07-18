Venezuela Fires Back at Trump

Venezuela’s government issued a firm rebuke of President Donald Trump after he threatened to sanction the troubled oil-exporting nation unless its authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, abandons plans to rewrite the constitution.
Source:: World News
Venezuela’s government issued a firm rebuke of President Donald Trump after he threatened to sanction the troubled oil-exporting nation unless its authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, abandons plans to rewrite the constitution.
Source:: World News
The Trump administration levied additional sanctions on Iran targeting its elite military unit and ballistic …