Saturday , 8 July 2017

U.S. Shows Off 'Attack Capabilities' After North Korea Missile Test

The joint exercise, which included U.S. B-1B bombers and F-16 jets as well as fighter planes from the South Korean and Japanese air forces, is the latest show of force in the region by the U.S. military.

Source:: World News

Check Also

U.S. Shows Off 'Attack Capabilities' After North Korea Missile Test

The hospital that won a legal battle in June to have a baby boy’s life-support …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio