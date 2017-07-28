Friday , 28 July 2017

U.S. Sanctions Six Entities Related to Iran Missile Program

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned six Iran-based entities that officials said are central to Tehran’s ballistic-missile program, a move coming one day after the country tested a rocket designed to carry a satellite.

Source:: World News

