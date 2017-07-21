U.S. Puts Chinese Deals on Ice

The American committee that screens foreign investments is holding up a growing number of high-profile acquisitions involving Chinese companies amid concern about the risks they might pose to U.S. national security.
Source:: World News
The American committee that screens foreign investments is holding up a growing number of high-profile acquisitions involving Chinese companies amid concern about the risks they might pose to U.S. national security.
Source:: World News
Thousands of Muslims prayed in the streets near a contested shrine in Jerusalem’s Old City …