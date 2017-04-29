U.S. Patrolling Syrian Border to Stop Turk-Kurd Clashes

American forces have started patrolling the Turkey-Syria border to prevent further clashes between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters that have undermined the fight against Islamic State, U.S. officials said Friday.
Source:: World News
American forces have started patrolling the Turkey-Syria border to prevent further clashes between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters that have undermined the fight against Islamic State, U.S. officials said Friday.
Source:: World News
The French presidential candidate skipped electoral politics, instead connecting with the elite and acquiring market …