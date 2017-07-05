U.S. Lifts Laptop Ban on Emirates Airline, Turkish Airlines

Emirates Airline and Turkish Airlines said their passengers can again use laptops and other electronics on U.S.-bound flights, further scaling back a ban Washington put in place on some flights over concerns about terrorism.
Source:: World News
Emirates Airline and Turkish Airlines said their passengers can again use laptops and other electronics on U.S.-bound flights, further scaling back a ban Washington put in place on some flights over concerns about terrorism.
Source:: World News
The European Union and Japan’s leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday, seeking to announce …