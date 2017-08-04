Friday , 4 August 2017

U.S. Heroin Trade Rooted in Mexico's 'Corridor of Death'

A deadly combination of corruption and criminal gangs fighting for control of a booming heroin trade has turned Mexico’s Pacific Coast state of Guerrero into one of the most violent corners of the country.

Source:: World News

Check Also

U.S. Heroin Trade Rooted in Mexico's 'Corridor of Death'

President Donald Trump’s top national-security advisers are searching for a way to overcome his reluctance …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio