U.S.-backed Forces Breach Wall Around Raqqa's Old City

U.S.-backed Syrian forces have breached the wall around Raqqa’s Old City, the U.S. military said, marking a major advance in the weeks-old battle to drive Islamic State militants out of their self-declared capital.
Source:: World News
U.S.-backed Syrian forces have breached the wall around Raqqa’s Old City, the U.S. military said, marking a major advance in the weeks-old battle to drive Islamic State militants out of their self-declared capital.
Source:: World News
In a rare address to both houses of parliament at Versailles, the French president called …