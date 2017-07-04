Tuesday , 4 July 2017

U.S.-backed Forces Breach Wall Around Raqqa's Old City

U.S.-backed Syrian forces have breached the wall around Raqqa’s Old City, the U.S. military said, marking a major advance in the weeks-old battle to drive Islamic State militants out of their self-declared capital.

Source:: World News

