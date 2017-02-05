U.N. Chief Presses U.S. to Keep Up Its Support

Secretary General António Guterres, in an interview, urged the U.S. not to scale back support for the U.N., saying any move to defund or disengage from the world body would pave the way for other nations to fill in the void.
Source:: World News
Secretary General António Guterres, in an interview, urged the U.S. not to scale back support for the U.N., saying any move to defund or disengage from the world body would pave the way for other nations to fill in the void.
Source:: World News
A handful of travelers who had been barred from entering the U.S. under an executive …