U.K. to Rule Out Extending EU Customs Area to Northern Ireland Post-Brexit

The U.K. will on Wednesday rule out extending the European Union’s customs area to encircle Northern Ireland after Brexit, saying such a move wouldn’t be “constitutionally or economically viable.”
The U.K. government proposed a customs arrangement with the European Union that it said would …