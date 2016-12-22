U.K. Needs Deal to Ease Into Post-EU Future

Because the U.K. won’t have time in the two-year negotiating window to fully retool its relationship with the bloc, it will have to negotiate a transitional deal to cushion the blow—no easy task, Laurence Norman writes.
Source:: World News
Because the U.K. won’t have time in the two-year negotiating window to fully retool its relationship with the bloc, it will have to negotiate a transitional deal to cushion the blow—no easy task, Laurence Norman writes.
Source:: World News
Beijing is considering retaliatory steps after Donald Trump appointed China trade skeptic Peter Navarro to …