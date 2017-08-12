Saturday , 12 August 2017

Two Killed in Kenya Protests After President Wins Second Term

Kenyan police shot and killed two people during riots by opposition supporters after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in elections overshadowed by fraud allegations, authorities said.

