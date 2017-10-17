Tuesday , 17 October 2017
side

Two Chinese Nationals Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

Two Chinese men have been charged with running massive drug networks that manufactured and shipped thousands of doses of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl directly to U.S. consumers.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Two Chinese Nationals Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking

A North Korea-linked cybercrime ring suspected of raiding Bangladesh’s central bank last year was likely …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio