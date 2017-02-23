Trump to Add Some Muscle to U.S. Plan to Fight Islamic State

President Donald Trump’s new strategy to accelerate the fight against Islamic State will, at least initially, tweak and add a little more muscle to the existing plan, U.S. officials said.
Source:: World News
President Donald Trump’s new strategy to accelerate the fight against Islamic State will, at least initially, tweak and add a little more muscle to the existing plan, U.S. officials said.
Source:: World News
German police detained a 26-year-old German man suspected of planning a terror attack and seized …