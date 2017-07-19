Trump, Putin Held Second, Private Talk at Dinner for G-20

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a second, previously undisclosed talk on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg earlier this month, a White House official said Tuesday.
Source:: World News
