Friday , 7 July 2017

Trump, Peña Nieto Discuss Mexican Guest-Worker Proposal

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and U.S. President Trump agreed to explore new ways of allowing Mexican workers to temporarily enter the U.S. to help the agriculture industry at the G-20 summit in Germany.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Trump, Peña Nieto Discuss Mexican Guest-Worker Proposal

Europe’s rescue fund approved the disbursement of Greece’s next bailout tranche, in time for the …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio