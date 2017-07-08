Trudeau Defends Canadian Settlement With Former Guantanamo Detainee

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s apology and roughly $8 million payment to Omar Khadr, who was captured by U.S. forces in Afghanistan and held at Guantanamo Bay for over a decade.
Source:: World News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s apology and roughly $8 million payment to Omar Khadr, who was captured by U.S. forces in Afghanistan and held at Guantanamo Bay for over a decade.
Source:: World News
World leaders are set to vow to fight protectionism and secure fair trade at the …