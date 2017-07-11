Tuesday , 11 July 2017

Tillerson, Mediating Gulf Dispute, Signs Antiterrorism Pact With Qatar

The U.S. and Qatar signed an agreement in Doha to crack down on terrorist financing, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shuttles around the Persian Gulf to resolve a weekslong conflict between four Arab states and Qatar.

