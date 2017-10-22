Tillerson Calls for Closer Ties Between Saudi Arabia, Iraq

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Saudi Arabia and Iraq to foster closer ties in Riyadh, where he participated in the inaugural session of a new Saudi-Iraqi council that Washington hopes will counter Iranian influence.
Source:: World News
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Saudi Arabia and Iraq to foster closer ties in Riyadh, where he participated in the inaugural session of a new Saudi-Iraqi council that Washington hopes will counter Iranian influence.
Source:: World News
U.S.-backed forces said they captured Syria’s largest oil field from Islamic State militants who had …