Saturday , 24 December 2016
Three Arrested in Tunisia Linked to Berlin Attack Suspect

Tunisian police arrested the nephew of the man suspected of carrying out the Christmas market attack in Berlin and two others suspected of belonging to the same extremist network, the Interior Ministry said.

