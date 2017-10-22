There's One Place Where Man Purses Are Much Beloved. It's a War Zone

In war-ravaged Syria, where men have to carry multiple phones, power banks, military papers and wads of cash, the infamous ‘man bag’ has become a beacon of practicality—and style. ‘I got mine from America.’
Source:: World News
In war-ravaged Syria, where men have to carry multiple phones, power banks, military papers and wads of cash, the infamous ‘man bag’ has become a beacon of practicality—and style. ‘I got mine from America.’
Source:: World News
The stakes for Kenya’s courts, which in September annulled the country’s presidential vote, are getting …