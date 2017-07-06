Thursday , 6 July 2017

Syrian Refugee Deaths Point to Crisis in Lebanon

The deaths of four Syrians in Lebanese army custody and lethal fires in two Syrian refugee camps all in the past week have refocused attention on the worsening plight of more than a million displaced persons in Lebanon.



