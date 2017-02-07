Syria Detains Opponents as It Reasserts Control

As Syria regains territory from weakened rebels, opposition activists and residents say the regime is using mass detentions and other security-state tactics to snuff out dissent in places that were out of its control for years.
Source:: World News
As Syria regains territory from weakened rebels, opposition activists and residents say the regime is using mass detentions and other security-state tactics to snuff out dissent in places that were out of its control for years.
Source:: World News
Australia says deal for U.S. to accept hundreds of mostly Muslim refugees held by Canberra …