Friday , 20 October 2017
side

Switzerland's Old-Money Problem: One Billion in Expiring Francs

One of the world’s most coveted currency notes, the Swiss franc, includes a feature that runs at odds with its reputation as a safe store of value: It has an expiration date—and for some notes, that is fast approaching.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Switzerland's Old-Money Problem: One Billion in Expiring Francs

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on course for a big electoral victory on Sunday, …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio