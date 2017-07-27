Thursday , 27 July 2017

Swedish Ministers Depart Amid IT Data Scandal

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced a cabinet reshuffle and the resignation of two ministers following a scandal about leaked data that had many analysts suggesting Mr. Löfven might step down or call a snap election.

