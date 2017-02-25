Saturday , 25 February 2017
Suspect in Kim Jong Nam Killing Says Oil 'Prank' Earned Her $90

An Indonesian suspect in the attack on Kim Jong Nam said she was paid $90 to help apply a baby oil-like liquid to his face, which police say contained a lethal nerve agent that killed the half brother of North Korea’s dictator.

