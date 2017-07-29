Saturday , 29 July 2017

Stabbing Suspect Is Known Islamist, German Authorities Say

A 26-year-old Palestinian man suspected of killing one person and injured six others in a stabbing spree at a Hamburg supermarket Friday was known to authorities as a suspected Islamist, the authorities said.

Source:: World News

