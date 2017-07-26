Spanish Prime Minister Denies Knowledge of Alleged Illegal Financing

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy testified in court on Wednesday as a witness in a graft trial and said he had no knowledge of the alleged illegal financing scheme that helped fund his Popular Party.
Source:: World News
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy testified in court on Wednesday as a witness in a graft trial and said he had no knowledge of the alleged illegal financing scheme that helped fund his Popular Party.
Source:: World News
The European Union stands ready to act “within days” if its concerns about the U.S. …