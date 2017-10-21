Spain's Rajoy Moves to Seize Control of Catalan Government

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asked lawmakers to grant him unprecedented powers to force leaders of the Catalonia region to cease their independence push in what will be a major test for Spanish democracy.
Source:: World News
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asked lawmakers to grant him unprecedented powers to force leaders of the Catalonia region to cease their independence push in what will be a major test for Spanish democracy.
Source:: World News
As Catalonia’s independence bid has gained momentum, Mariano Rajoy has stuck to a script that …