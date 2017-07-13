Thursday , 13 July 2017

South Korea Opts for Slow Lane in U.S. Drive for Revised Trade Deal

South Korea says it is ready to discuss changes to its free-trade deal with the U.S. but won’t rush into renegotiations, after the Trump administration signaled it wants to modify the agreement.

Source:: World News

Check Also

South Korea Opts for Slow Lane in U.S. Drive for Revised Trade Deal

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern once had America in its sights, but sanctions imposed by …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio