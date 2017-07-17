Monday , 17 July 2017

South Korea Formally Proposes Talks With the North

The administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in made its first formal offer to start talks with North Korea, following through on a policy plank of Seoul’s first left-leaning president in nearly a decade.

Source:: World News

Check Also

South Korea Formally Proposes Talks With the North

The European Union is set to target 16 Syrian scientists and military officers in a …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio