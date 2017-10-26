Seoul Presses U.S. for Wartime Command of Korean Military

South Korea is pushing the U.S. to allow it to take control of its own military forces should war break out on the Korean Peninsula, but the Americans are concerned that Seoul isn’t ready, according to U.S. officials.
Source:: World News
South Korea is pushing the U.S. to allow it to take control of its own military forces should war break out on the Korean Peninsula, but the Americans are concerned that Seoul isn’t ready, according to U.S. officials.
Source:: World News
Catalonia’s leader said the regional parliament will decide Friday on how to respond to Spain’s …